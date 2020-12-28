Couple arrested in Christmas Day shooting in northern Minnesota

A Bemidji woman and her husband were arrested in the shooting death of the woman's brother-in-law.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested two people in connection with a deadly shooting on Christmas Day.

According to the sheriff's office, a 36-year-old Bemidji woman is in custody on second-degree murder charges, and her 36-year-old husband is being held on charges of aiding an offender.

The sheriff's office said the woman and her husband went to her brother-in-law's home late in the evening on Christmas Day to confront him over allegations of domestic abuse involving the woman's sister. Investigators said an argument soon followed, and the woman shot her brother-in-law using a gun her husband had brought with him.

The sheriff's office said the couple then left the scene and called law enforcement to report what happened.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the victim dead outside his home.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for arraignment.