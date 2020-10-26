Couple put on probation in death of 21-month-old son

A Bloomington couple was sentenced to three years probation in the drowning death of their 21-month-old son.

Eddy Pierre Louis, 55, and wife Sabina Pierre Louis, 26, each pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in August after their son, Asher Pierre Louis, drowned in the bathtub while they were away.

Both were sentenced to 48 months in prison on Friday, but Hennepin County District Court Judge William Koch stayed the sentence and put them on three years probation. The couple was also sentenced to 180 days on electronic home monitoring and each must complete 150 hours of community service.

According to the complaint, police were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital around 10:20 a.m. Saturday morning about the death of a child. Eddy Pierre Louis and Sabina Pierre Louis were both present at the hospital, and while their stories of the incident were similar, there were enough inconsistencies to continue investigating.

Eddy Pierre Louis claimed he went to Cub Foods after 8 a.m. and when they returned to the apartment, he and Sabina Pierre Louis went to the apartment storage room. Upon returning to the apartment, Eddy said he heard their four-year-old child in the bathroom with the water running. He then found Asher floating in the bathtub and attempted CPR before taking him to the hospital.

Police obtained surveillance video from Cub Foods and Walmart, after officials found Walmart shopping bags with groceries in the kitchen.

The videos showed both parents arriving at Walmart at 8:03 a.m. and then leaving the store at 8:48 a.m. The couple is then seen at Cub Foods at 8:58 a.m. and not leaving until 9:32 a.m. Given the distance the two stores are from the couple's apartment building, police believe the couple returned to their apartment around 9:45 a.m., leaving the children unsupervised for almost two hours.