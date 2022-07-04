Court: Suspect in Roseville police shooting had a history threatening behavior

Records show he was committed for mental health treatment in 2018 and 2019 and a former neighbor filed a restraining order in 2020.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — We're learning more about the man who Roseville Police say shot up a neighborhood on Tuesday night.

An officer was hit with a bullet and is still in the hospital.

Court documents show the suspect, who the Ramsey County medical examiner has not officially identified, had a long history of threatening behavior.

"I have no clue why he would do it, honestly," said Kyle McDonald, who lives next to the suspect. "There had to have been some deeper mental issue going on there."

For an hour, police say the suspect opened fire in a neighborhood off Lake Owasso. He fired at homes, cars, even hitting that police officer in the face, who fellow officers dragged safely from the scene.

The chief said Wednesday the police officer is in stable condition.

The chief also said the suspect was at the center of 15 recent mental health calls.

New court documents show he was committed to St. Joseph's Hospital in 2018 and 2019 for treatment. The petitioner also requested the court find the suspect mentally ill.

A former neighbor also filed a restraining order in 2020, saying he harassed her family and that she couldn't predict his next violent outburst.

She wrote in the document that she didn't feel safe in her home, saying the suspect was filled with rage and erratic. She said the police advised her to not let her children play outside because the suspect is dangerous.

University of Minnesota Medical School Psychiatrist Dr. Quentin Gabor says people should know that mental health challenges don't always equate violence. Rather, he says, life circumstances can create a higher risk.

"Just as anyone who is living in a community under resourced, where there's poverty, where there's violent crime and there's long histories of mistreatment of people," said Dr. Gabor.

He also says he's more hopeful that a recent greater awareness and investment in mental health resources can help anyone who might be struggling.

"If people are able to get support and help, very often they were able to avoid tragic outcomes, but that's easier said than done," said Dr. Gabor.

The identity of the officer who was shot also hasn't been released. But the fundraiser to support him and his girlfriend has raised thousands of dollars so far.

