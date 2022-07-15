Court: Source of Chauvin grand jury leak can't be determined

The court expressed disappointment that the source of the leak could not be found, but said nothing more can be done.

MINNEAPOLIS — After months of investigation, the U.S. District Court in Minnesota said it is unable to determine the source of a leak during grand jury proceedings in 2021, as it considered whether to indict Derek Chauvin and three other former MPD officers with violating George Floyd's civil rights.

In new court documents filed publicly on Friday, the court has now ordered the matter closed.

According to the court documents, an article published in the New York Times in February 2021 and a later article published by the Star Tribune in April 2021 "contained reference to 'matter[s] occurring before the grand jury'" before any formal indictments were issued. In response, the court opened an inquiry into whether "any individual bound by ... confidentiality" had leaked information to reporters.

The court said the Justice Department, FBI, U.S. Marshals, and Minnesota Attorney General's Office each conducted internal investigations, and the FBI conducted an external investigation. More than 150 sworn declarations were collected from federal and state officials who denied involvement or knowledge of the matter, according to the court, and investigations into documents, emails and electronic devices "did not turn up any evidence of any violations."

The court cited two likely factors in its inability to determine the source of the leak: the large number of people involved in the state and federal cases against Chauvin and his fellow former Minneapolis police officers; and Justice Department policy that blocked the FBI from obtaining evidence from the reporters involved.