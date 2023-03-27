Crash involving stolen car leaves 11-year-old seriously injured

The juvenile was a passenger in a stolen Hyundai traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the road and struck a pole and a tree before hitting another vehicle.

An 11-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a stolen vehicle he was riding in crashed In Minneapolis late Sunday.

Minneapolis police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten says the crash happened at the intersection of 42nd and Penn Avenues North just before 11 p.m. Parten says preliminary information suggests a stolen Hyundai was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the road and struck a number of objects including a pole, a tree, a fence and eventually a second passenger vehicle.

Officers arrived at the scene and immediately provided medical attention to the 11-year-old, who had suffered injuries that are described as life-threatening. That child was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center, where he is being treated.

The driver of the second vehicle, who police say was the sole occupant, was evaluated by medics on the scene for minor injuries.

Parten says investigators are working to determine who was in the stolen vehicle with the 11-year-old when it crashed.

