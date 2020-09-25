Crystal officer injured in crash while chasing suspects

Another motorist was injured and three people were arrested after fleeing from police.

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Two people, including a police officer, were injured and three others were arrested after Crystal police chased a fleeing vehicle Thursday night.

Just before 11 p.m., Hennepin County dispatch received a call from the 6000 block of 56th Ave. North. The caller said a person showed them a shotgun and threatened them with it.

An officer from the Crystal police department was nearby when the call came in, and according to a press release from police, saw a vehicle matching the suspect's driving away from the caller's address. The caller saw the officer's vehicle in the area, and confirmed they were following the suspect.

When police tried to make a traffic stop and pull over the suspect's vehicle, they fled. While driving through Brooklyn Center, a shotgun matching the description given to police was thrown from the suspect's vehicle.

While pursuing the suspects through Brooklyn Center, the Crystal officer struck another car driving on the road. Both the officer and the driver were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle continued to flee until it crashed in the 5700 block of Lyndale Ave. in Minneapolis. Three people got out of the vehicle and ran. Police caught all three with the help of a Brooklyn Park K9 and a State Patrol helicopter.

All three suspects face charges related to fleeing from police.