Crystal Wilson sentenced to 36 years for killing man, setting his camper on fire

BALL CLUB, Minn. — A Deer River woman was sentenced to 432 months, or 36 years, in prison for killing a man and setting his camper on fire.
Crystal Wilson was convicted of second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson for killing Bradley Reymann on July 18, 2022.
Wilson will serve two-thirds of her sentence in the custody of the Minnesota Commissioner of Corrections and one-third of the sentence on supervised release, according to a release from the Itasca County Attorney.
According to a criminal complaint, bystanders recounted Reymann needed to be dragged out of his camper while on fire by neighbors. He suffered severe burns and puncture wounds all over his body.
Wilson’s attorney asked for a sentence of 120 months in prison, but Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam told the court Mr. Reymann’s injuries and murder warranted a sentence of 391 months for the second-degree murder offense and a consecutive 41-month sentence for first-degree arson, according to the release.
Wilson admitted to police she was in Reymann's camper and thought he was going to attack her, so she said she stabbed him multiple times.
During an interview with police, she described a "surreal" feeling and at one point "thought she was burning a witch," when she was lighting the fire that eventually caused serious damage to the camper.
