Crystal police investigate woman's 'suspicious death'

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman in Crystal after finding her body in a house Thursday night.

In a press release, police said Hennepin County Dispatch received a call reporting an unconscious person in a house in the 3500 block of Welcome Ave. North. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman dead.

Police said the death is being investigated as a suspicious death, and officers have located a person of interest. Preliminary investigations led police to believe the incident was not random, and say there is no danger to the public.

The woman's name has not been released.