Crystal police investigate woman's 'suspicious death'

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman in Crystal after finding her body in a house Thursday night.
In a press release, police said Hennepin County Dispatch received a call reporting an unconscious person in a house in the 3500 block of Welcome Ave. North. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman dead.
Police said the death is being investigated as a suspicious death, and officers have located a person of interest. Preliminary investigations led police to believe the incident was not random, and say there is no danger to the public.
The woman's name has not been released.
Crystal Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 763-531-1020.
OTHER NEWS: Police: Man found dead at Eagan hotel