More charges filed in quadruple homicide case

Darren Osborne, the father of accused shooter Antoine Suggs, is now charged with aiding an offender by allegedly helping with disposal of the bodies.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The father of a man accused of carrying out a quadruple murder is now charged in Ramsey County with helping dispose of the victims' bodies.

Darren Lee Osborne, age 56, faces one felony count of aiding an offender along with charges of hiding a corpse that were filed earlier in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

A criminal complaint details how investigators say Osborne followed a black Mercedes SUV driven by his son, 38-year-old Antoine Suggs, into western Wisconsin on September 12. The Mercedes was later discovered in a remote Dunn County cornfield with the bodies of Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, Loyace Foreman III, Matthew Isiah Pettus and Jasmine Christine Sturm inside. All four had been fatally shot.

The complaint says surveillance video from a gas station in Wheeler, Wisconsin shows Osborne approach the Mercedes SUV driven by Suggs and hand something through the window with a clear view of the dead bodies inside. Osborne had earlier told investigators his son had asked him to follow him in another vehicle "without asking questions," and said he thought it involved a dope deal. Osborne insisted he did not know about the murders or the bodies inside the Mercedes.

Prosecutors say Osborne admitted giving his son a ride back from Wisconsin after leaving the SUV and dropping him in Minneapolis. He reportedly told detectives Suggs told him "he was going to go to jail for the rest of his life."