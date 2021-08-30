Man killed in possible road rage shooting in Dayton's Bluff

The shooting marks the 21st homicide of the year in St. Paul, and the third in the last 24 hours.

ST PAUL, Minn. — According to police, a man believed to be in his late teens is dead after an apparent road rage shooting in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the intersection of 7th Street East and Mounds Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a call of shots fired.

When officers got to the scene they found the victim inside a vehicle and unconscious, not breathing and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they tried to help him and called for St. Paul Fire Medics. The victim was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Preliminary information indicates this shooting was related to a road rage incident, but police are unsure how the victim was involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Natalie Davis, a PIO with St. Paul Police, said the deaths in the city are "deeply concerning." She emphasized that the police need the public's help to solve these crimes, saying that if someone has information and doesn't want to talk to police, they can call CrimeStoppers, talk to a member of the clergy or a St. Paul city leader that they trust.

"I just feel like our luck's run out here," Davis said. "When you look at the numbers, we've have over 1,350 shots fired calls in our city. That's up, that's up 5% from last year."

Davis also said that more than 150 people have been shot in St. Paul in 2021, a number that has also risen from the previous year.

This is the 21st homicide of the year in St. Paul, and the third in the last 24 hours.