Woman pleads guilty in deadly Bloomington hit-and-run

Mikala Ness was charged in the killing of 17-year-old Donald Gayton, Jr., who was walking with his 14-year-old sister, Tamya.

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman accused of killing a teen pedestrian with her vehicle earlier this year in Bloomington pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of vehicular homicide.

Mikala Ness was charged in the killing of 17-year-old Donald Gayton, Jr., after prosecutors said she hit him with her vehicle on Jan. 27 and subsequently drove away. Donald was walking with his 14-year-old sister, Tamya, just after 6 p.m. when they were hit by the vehicle near 12th Avenue and 78th Street. Donald died two days later. Tamya was also transported to a nearby hospital and later released.

Bloomington police said Ness's vehicle was found after she crashed it nearby. She left the car and walked to another vehicle and a driver let her inside to stay warm. Court documents show as he was calling 911 to report the accident, Ness started crying and made statements that she hit two people with her car and killed someone.

Court documents also revealed that she was coming from a holiday party, and officers said they could smell alcohol on her breath. A preliminary breath test came back as a BAC of .13%, according to the criminal complaint.

Ness is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21.

