Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the area of 26th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man lying on the ground outside with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to North Memorial Hospital, where he later died.