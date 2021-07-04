Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in north Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the area of 26th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man lying on the ground outside with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to North Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
Police say they're interviewing "a number of people" but no arrests have been reported. Officials say they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other prior to the shooting.