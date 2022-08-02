Police: Teen killed in shooting at Nicollet Mall light rail station

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday at the Nicollet Mall light rail station.
Minneapolis police spokesperson Howie Padilla told KARE 11 officers responded to a shots fired call at the station around 5:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot injury.
Officers attempted life-saving efforts but were ultimately unsuccessful. Padilla said the teen died at the scene.
According to Padilla, a person of interest was taken into custody about 90 minutes after the shooting. He credited images and video footage at the light rail platform, as well as the collaboration between law enforcement and Metro Transit, for helping to facilitate the arrest. Padilla said it was a Metro Transit bus driver who alerted police to the person of interest.
Padilla says authorities believe the victim and person of interest knew each other, and that the victim was targeted.
According to Metro Transit, all trains are now back up and running.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
