Police investigate deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A man is dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center.
According to Brooklyn Center Police, officers were called to the 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North on a report of a shooting at around 4 p.m. Police later learned a private vehicle took the victim to North Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 35-year-old Jorell Coppage, of Brooklyn Center. The HCME ruled Coppage's death a homicide by a gunshot wound to the chest.
No arrests have been made, but investigators say they don't believe it to be a random incident.
