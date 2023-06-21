x
Police investigate deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

No arrests have been made, but officials say they don't believe it to be a random incident.
Credit: KARE 11
Brooklyn Center Police squad car

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A man is dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center.

According to Brooklyn Center Police, officers were called to the 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North on a report of a shooting at around 4 p.m. Police later learned a private vehicle took the victim to North Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 35-year-old Jorell Coppage, of Brooklyn Center. The HCME ruled Coppage's death a homicide by a gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests have been made, but investigators say they don't believe it to be a random incident.

