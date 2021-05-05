Death of cab driver in Moorhead investigated as homicide

Squads were dispatched on reports of a single-car crash, but then found the taxi driver dead with signs of trauma on his body.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead police say the death of a taxi driver early Wednesday morning appears to be a homicide.

Squads were dispatched to reports of a car crash about 3:30 a.m., the Moorhead Police Department said in a news release. Officers said they located a taxi that seemed to have been traveling down a road when it drove across the roadway, then crossed some railroad tracks before coming to a stop.

Inside they found the male driver dead with suspicious trauma to his body.

Police say no other victims were found at the scene.

KARE 11's affiliate station KVLY reports that a family member of the victim, reportedly 24 years old, said he was fatally shot during a robbery attempt but Moorhead police have not confirmed that information.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the crime scene team from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA are assisting local police.

At this time the victim has not been identified, and it is believed no suspects are yet in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.