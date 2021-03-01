Police investigating death at Minneapolis homeless encampment

According to police, a man was found inside a tent showing signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MINNEAPOLIS — Note: Minneapolis police initially said the victim was an adult female, but are now saying the victim was an adult male.

The Minneapolis Police Department and Minneapolis Park Police are on the scene of a death investigation at a homeless encampment at Minnehaha Regional Park.

According to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder, a man was found inside a tent just after 12:15 p.m. during a welfare check. Elder said the man was showing signs of trauma, and when officers checked on his condition, it was discovered that he was dead. The cause of death will be released by the Medical Examiner.

Officials say it is being treated as a "death investigation" at this point as investigators continue to gather more information.

MORE: Elder also reiterated that this is being treated as “death investigation,” at this point. Investigators are still trying to gather more specific information as to the cause of death. @KARE11 — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) January 3, 2021

According to police, the homeless encampment is scheduled to be "demobilized" this week, so many people in the area fled when authorities arrived on scene.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.