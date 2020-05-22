Bloomington police open death investigation

Officers were alerted to a woman lying in the street late Thursday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police have opened an investigation into the death of a Bloomington woman after she was found lying in the street late Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 7900 block of Second Ave. South in Bloomington just after midnight Friday. When they arrived on scene, they found an unconscious woman lying in the street.

According to a press release, the victim had injuries consistent with an aggravated assault.

Crews attempted lifesaving measures at the scene, and the woman was taken to HCMC where she later died from her injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.