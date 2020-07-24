Deerwood Bank robbed in Garrison, Minn.

Deputies say the suspect was last seen in a vehicle headed south on Highway 169.

GARRISON, Minn. — The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery at the Deerwood Bank in Garrison.

Authorities say the bank was robbed Friday morning and the man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to a news release, the suspect is described as a white male, with grey to white hair wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a hat.

The man is thought to be armed and is believed to have been picked up by another individual driving a "white sedan type vehicle."

The vehicle was last seen headed south of Garrison on Highway 169.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.