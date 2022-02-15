Deputy spots wanted man on way to work, recovers half-pound of meth

The plain clothes investigator spotted the vehicle of 51-year-old Shane Earl Priem at a gas station, arrested the suspect and found the drugs inside his vehicle.

BECKER, Minn. — An alleged drug dealer is off the street and facing charges, thanks to an attentive deputy who just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says the plain clothes investigator was on his way to work last Friday when he drove by a gas station and saw the vehicle of a wanted man.

Shane Earl Priem, age 51, had gone inside the station, and when he came out the detective was waiting for him. Priem was arrested on active warrants, and when the investigator searched his car he found a half pound of methamphetamine, a digital scale, baggies and a digital scale.

The drugs have a street value of approximately $15,000.

Priem has been charged with two counts of felony drug possession with intent to sell.

