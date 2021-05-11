Chauvin, ex-wife plead not guilty to tax evasion charges

Washington County District Judge Sheridan Hawley also set the next court date in the case for Jan. 21. A trial date has not been set.

A judge has entered not guilty pleas on tax evasion charges on behalf of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, and for the officer’s ex-wife.

