Derrick Thompson, accused in crash that killed 5 women, negotiating plea with Hennepin Co. prosecutors

The victims' families hope Thompson will enter a guilty plea at his next hearing in November.

MINNEAPOLIS — Pushed into the courtroom in a wheelchair by a deputy Monday afternoon, Derrick Thompson glanced over at the three dozen friends and family members of the five young women he's charged with killing.

The hearing, his first since Thompson was initially charged with criminal vehicular homicide in June, was expected to include bail argument. But instead, Thompson's attorney Tyler Bliss revealed they are negotiating a plea with prosecutors, and Judge Carolina Lamas scheduled the next hearing for Nov. 21.

"The hope is there is immediate acceptance of responsibility so the family can take another step towards healing," said attorney Jeff Storms, who is representing the families of the five victims. "Obviously that acceptance of responsibility, the families want to see it be as strong as possible."

Storms is known for suing police, but he says there is no lawsuit yet in this case.

"The focus right now is solely on the criminal cases," Storms said.

Thompson faces five counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the death of the friends aged 17 to 20.

He's accused of renting a Cadillac Escalade from the airport, then 24 minutes later, driving 100 miles per hour up Interstate 35W, passing a state trooper, exiting on Lake Street, blowing a red light, and then smashing into the victims' car.

The victims' families hope a guilty plea will come in November.

Thompson is also charged in a federal court for having fentanyl and a loaded gun inside the Escalade. He's a convicted felon not allowed to legally possess a gun. That case will likely come after the homicide case.

"It's a very slow process for the families, but the families did have the opportunity to meet with the prosecution to set forth expectations and timelines," Storms said.

