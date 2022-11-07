Dinkytown businesses express concerns over safety

University of Minnesota will host a hearing session about on/off-campus safety with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and MPD Interim Chief Amelia Huffman.

Three months ago, when local restauranteur Chang Yoo decided to open CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog in Dinkytown, he said he knew it would be a lucrative business.

"The hot dog is quick and easy, grab-and-go food, so I thought it would be a good fit here," Yoo explained.

However, sitting right at the corner of 14th Ave SE and SE 4th street in Dinkytown, he said he is aware of the crime in the area.

"We also have people driving, revving up [cars] like crazy, doing donuts in the middle of the street, and it scares our customers away," he said.

And just overnight, CrunCheese too became a victim of a crime.

"I just got here in the morning, and I discovered that somebody broke into our restaurant and they took our cash register and tip jar," Yoo said.

He added that luckily nothing was damaged and no one was hurt.

"So we just pay extra attention to our safety, of our employees and customers and we make sure we lock the doors and stuff," he said.

Safety of staff and customers was also forefront when the owners of Burrito Loco decided to temporarily close as well.

They declined to be interviewed on camera but said in a statement that they will be closed until "security measures are put into place."

"The city, state, and specifically the U of M have continued to promise us more safety over the last few years but we have yet to see any of it. Unfortunately, it's the local businesses and apartments that hire security and off-duty officers to have some sort of law authority presence," Burrito Loco owners said in a statement.

To address concerns from students, parents and local stakeholders in the area, the University of Minnesota announced it will be holding a listening session Monday night both in-person and online.

The meeting is to feature the U's president Joan Gabel, along with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, and UMPD's chief and others.

You can join the meeting online here at 5:30 p.m. It is expected to go until 6:30 p.m. The in-person location is Nicholson Hall in Room 155.

Yoo said he's hoping tonight's security meeting on campus will be fruitful.

"It will be nice if we can have police patrol around the area more often, especially in night so people feel safe," he said. "We have some issues but I like the location here, and it's busy."

