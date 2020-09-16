Doctor shot in hospital parking ramp says bullet hit him at 'a lucky angle'

The 45-year-old says the shot fired by the gunman hit him in the head, but at a "lucky angle" where the bullet went through the skin of his scalp but not the skull.

EDINA, Minn. — The doctor shot in a parking ramp connected to M Health Fairview hospital late Monday tells KARE 11 he is doing fine after the close call.

Edina Police are still looking for the gunman in the incident, which happened at 9 p.m. on the second floor of the ramp connected to the hospital via a skyway. Investigators believe the victim was targeted in a robbery attempt.

The 45-year-old doctor says the shot fired by the gunman hit him in the head, but at a "lucky angle" where the bullet went through the skin of his scalp but did not hit the skull or any bone structure. He says overall he is "doing fine."

No one has been arrested in the shooting. The city of Edina is currently offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the gunman.