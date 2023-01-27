Dog rescued by good Samaritan after being shot

The Douglas County Sheriffs office says the black lab mix was found near the town of Garfield, about 7 miles from Alexandria. They are trying to find her owner.

GARFIELD, Minn. — A dog described as a "friendly" black lab mix is recovering in Alexandria while the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tries to find both her owner - and the person who shot her.

Douglas County deputy Daryl Giese says a passerby spotted the pup around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday near the side of County Road 56 just west of Garfield, a community 7 miles out of Alexandria. The woman pulled over thinking the dog had been hit by a car, found her to be friendly, then put the pup in her car and drove to a veterinarian's office for care.

Once there, it was determined the dog had instead been shot in the shoulder with a shotgun, a wound that deputy Giese calls "substantial." She is being kept quiet and calm while recovering.

"It's just frustrating," Giese said. "There's no cause for that."

The deputy added that if a dog is being a nuisance residents can call the sheriff's office to remedy the situation instead of opting to use a gun.

The dog is described as a female black lab mix, approximately 50 lbs. and thought to be approximately 3 or 4 years old. She had no collar or tags, and no microchip.

Investigators hope to reunite the dog with her owner. Anyone who recognizes her, or knows who may be responsible for shooting her is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 320-762-8151.

