Dog stolen along with car from Plymouth gas station

The pup's owner stopped to fill up before dropping her off at doggie day care, ran inside for two minutes and when he came out the car - and Mona - were gone.

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Editor's note: The video above first aired Jan. 11, 2022. It involves a separate stolen dog case.

A Plymouth couple started Tuesday with their world turned upside down, after someone stole their vehicle from a gas station with their puppy inside.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. at the Holiday Station just off Highway 169 and Rockford Road. The owner of the 2014 black Mazda 3 Hatchback pulled in to fill up, then ran in quickly to get something to drink. He clicked lock on his key fob, but the vehicle apparently did not lock, perhaps because it was running.

When the owner returned the vehicle was gone and so was their 10-month-old pup Mona, who was being taken to doggie daycare. The couple describes her as a jet-black lab and Pyrenees who is very shy, and will usually not approach strangers. She has a pink collar with her name embroidered on it.

The couple says Mona really belongs to their 2-year-old daughter, who will be heartbroken that she is gone.

A report has been filed with Plymouth police. Anyone who sees the vehicle, license plate NKF 743, the missing dog, or knows where either might be is asked to call (763) 509-5160.

