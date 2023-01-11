Donald Blom, convicted of killing Katie Poirier, dies in prison

The 1999 kidnapping of a Moose Lake convenience store clerk captured the attention of the state.

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Donald Blom, the man convicted of kidnapping and killing convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in 1999, has died in a Minnesota prison.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms Blom died Tuesday at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights due to natural causes because of illness. He was 73.

Poirier's disappearance and Blom's subsequent arrest and trial captured the attention of the entire state of Minnesota.

Poirier was working at a convenience store off I-35 in Moose Lake when she was kidnapped in May 1999. A grainy surveillance video proved key to solving the case, showing a man forcing the 19-year-old Poirier out of the store.

Blom's co-workers identified him as a possible suspect, leading to his arrest. Blom initially confessed to kidnapping and strangling Poirier, then burning her body in a fire pit at his nearby vacation home. However, Blom later recanted his confession and was put on trial, where he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a medium-security prison in Faribault.

The crime led the Minnesota Legislature to pass a package of proposals tightening the state’s sex offender laws.

