'Everyone is shaken' after drive-by shooting outside MPS headquarters

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple staff members from Minneapolis Public Schools were in the courtyard when several shots were fired in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon outside the district's headquarters.

The district confirmed the incident in a statement late Monday, saying a café window was shattered at the Davis Education and Service Center.

The full statement reads:

Our commitment remains undaunted after a difficult day today at Davis. A drive-by shooting outside MPS headquarters shattered a cafe window, a shooting that occurred while a few staff members were in the courtyard. Everyone is shaken but safe. This can’t help but give us all pause. Employees who need support have been encouraged to contact a trusted manager or our employee assistance program. MPS continues to work with community stakeholders on reducing gun violence and violent crime as this issue impacts our entire city. We are grateful for the steps currently being taken by the legislature.

Minneapolis Police have not said if any arrests have been made in connection to the drive-by shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

