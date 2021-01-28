Driver charged with vehicular homicide in St. Paul hit-and-run

A criminal complaint filed against Robert Wilson Kenney of Maplewood says he was drinking at a bar the night of the fatal incident.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Prosecutors say a Maplewood man spent hours drinking at a bar before he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian, then fled the scene.

Robert Wilson Kinney was charged with criminal vehicular homicide-leaving the scene Thursday in Ramsey County.

A criminal complaint details the evening of Friday, Jan. 22, when 68-year-old John Benjamin was hit by a vehicle while walking near the intersection of McKnight Road and Margaret Street. Officers responded to calls of a man down shortly after 8:30 p.m. and found Benjamin laying in a snowbank. He died on the scene.

Investigators on the scene recovered debris that appeared to be part of a vehicle’s lights, reflector, and passenger side mirror from the roadway. Those parts were taken to Bonfe Auto Body, where they were identified as likely being from a gray 1997-2003 Chevy Malibu.

St. Paul police publicized the case on social media, and received an anonymous tip that the driver involved was a regular customer of the 5-8 Tavern in Maplewood named Bob. The tipster said Bob drives a car matching the one police were looking for, and that Bob was drinking heavily in the bar the night of the fatal hit-and-run. The tipster saw police lights and heard sirens shortly after Bob left the bar that night.

Investigators checked credit card slips from the night of the fatal incident and recovered one in the name of 57-year-old Robert Wilson Kinney. Surveillance video from the 5-8 that night showed Kinney drinking eight double vodkas in three hours' time before leaving the bar at 8:23 p.m. The bar is just blocks from the hit-and-run scene.

Officers doing surveillance on Kinney's Maplewood home Jan. 26 saw the suspect get into a 2005 Chevrolet Classic, a car similar to a Malibu. The vehicle showed damage consistent with the vehicle that struck Benjamin, and Kinney was arrested.

During questioning police say Kinney was advised of his constitutional rights and agreed to speak to detectives. Kinney was told he was in custody in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred Jan. 22. When asked about it, the defendant allegedly said “I know there’s damage on my car, but what was the result of the damage?”

Kinney reportedly told police he was mostly home the night of Jan. 22. When asked if he stopped anywhere before he went home, The defendant asked for a lawyer and the interview was terminated.