Driver in deadly Orono crash charged

The July 24 crash killed 20-year-old Mack Motzko and 24-year-old Samuel Schuneman.

ORONO, Minn. — 51-year-old James Blue has been charged with four counts of vehicular homicide for allegedly driving while drunk in a July 24 crash that killed two young men.

The crash, which happened on the 3100 block of North Shore Drive in Orono, killed Samuel Schuneman, 24, and Mack Motzko, 20. According to the criminal complaint, Schueman was found dead in the front seat when authorities arrived, while Motzko, who was sitting in the back seat, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. The complaint says both were wearing their seatbelts.

According to the complaint, Blue was ejected from the vehicle and found hurt but conscious on the ground about 10 feet from the car. The complaint says he told responding officers that he was "sorry," and said he had been drinking and was "guilty." He was taken the hospital, and later turned himself in after being treated for his injuries.

A witness who the complaint identifies as Motzko's sister and Schueman's girlfriend told authorities that Blue had been hosting a party at his house and offered to show the young men his Bentley.

The complaint says THC gummies and crushed-up pills were found in Blue's pockets by hospital staff, and witnesses told authorities they saw him drinking during the party. His blood alcohol content was found to be 0.175, over twice the legal limit.