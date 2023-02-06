Driver dies after being shot, crashing car near Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Minneapolis police say shots were fired near the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place, and the victim ran into another vehicle after being shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday.

Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.

Two vehicles were located at the intersection, and in one was a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers attempted lifesaving care until paramedics arrived and transported the man to Hennepin Healthcare. Despite efforts to save his life, the man did not survive.

The second vehicle had two people inside, neither of whom was injured.

Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots, and then saw the vehicle driven by the man who was shot traveling down Hennepin Ave., eventually rear-ending the second vehicle at the stoplight. They also reported seeing a third vehicle leaving the area at a "high rate of speed."

Forensic specialists processing the scene located evidence of gunfire both in the street and on the vehicle driven by the man who died.

Parten says the Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the man who was killed. No arrests have been made at this time.

