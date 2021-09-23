Driver in crash that killed Mack Motzko and Samuel Schuneman charged with murder

James Blue, 51, was charged with two counts of third-degree murder on top of the four prior counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

ORONO, Minn. — The man charged in a crash that killed two men earlier this year in Orono was charged with murder on Thursday, according to court documents.

James Blue, 51, was charged with two counts of third-degree murder on top of the four prior counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Blue was initially charged back in August for allegedly driving while drunk in the fatal July 24 crash.

The crash, which happened on the 3100 block of North Shore Drive in Orono, killed 24-year-old Samuel Schuneman and 20-year-old Mack Motzko. According to the criminal complaint, Schuneman was found dead in the front seat when authorities arrived, while Motzko, who was sitting in the back seat, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. The complaint says both were wearing their seatbelts.

According to the complaint, Blue was ejected from the vehicle and found hurt but conscious on the ground about 10 feet from the car. The complaint says he told responding officers that he was "sorry," and said he had been drinking and was "guilty." He was taken the hospital, and later turned himself in after being treated for his injuries.

A witness who the complaint identifies as Motzko's sister and Schuneman's girlfriend told authorities that Blue had been hosting a party at his house and offered to show the young men his Bentley.

The complaint says THC gummies and crushed-up pills were found in Blue's pockets by hospital staff, and witnesses told authorities they saw him drinking during the party. The initial complaint stated his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.175%, over twice the legal limit. In the most recent court document, standard extrapolation indicates he was at around .2% at the time of the crash.