Driver killed in crash after attempting to provoke law enforcement into chasing him

A St. Croix Falls Police officer was on patrol when a vehicle pulled away from the curb, traveled alongside the patrol car illegally, then sped off.

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — A man is dead after a rollover crash that followed at least two incidents of him reportedly trying to provoke law enforcement officers into chasing him.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a St. Croix Falls Police officer was traveling on Adams Street when a vehicle pulled away from the curb and traveled alongside the patrol car, filling both lanes of the road. The officer reportedly stopped and allowed the vehicle to pass, then attempted to pull the driver over for traffic violations. The man refused, speeding off on State Trunk Highway 87. The officer discontinued the pursuit.

About 10 minutes after the first incident, a Polk County deputy saw a vehicle stopped on County Road N just west of State Highway 35. The vehicle was pointed the wrong way in the westbound lane. The deputy says the driver was waving his arms as if to get his attention, but when the deputy approached, the driver again sped off.

The vehicle matched the description of the one that fled the St. Croix Falls officer, and the deputy made the decision not to pursue the suspect.

Just less than an hour later, Polk County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a single-car rollover on State Highway 35 near the Village of Frederic. Responding deputies quickly determined it was the same vehicle that had fled law enforcement twice in the same night.

Initial evidence suggests that the driver missed a curve on Highway 35, hit a guardrail and then careened into the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll several times. The suspect was ejected and was declared dead on the scene.