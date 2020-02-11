x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Crime

Driver sought in Halloween hit-and-run

A trick-or-treater was struck while getting out of a vehicle in Robbinsdale, suffering injuries that are fortunately not life-threatening.
Credit: KARE
Stock Image

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Police in Robbinsdale are hoping someone can help lead them to a motorist who struck a treat-or-treater on Halloween night and then sped away. 

Squads were dispatched to the 3600 block of Abbott Ave. North just after 8:30 p.m. on reports of a hit-and-run accident involving injuries. When officers arrived on the scene they learned a juvenile male was getting out of a vehicle to trick-or-treat when he was struck by a driver who sped off without stopping.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are described as non-life threatening. 

Witnesses describe the vehicle involved as possibly a black sports car, either a Maserati or another car with a similar profile. 

Robbinsdale police are asking anyone who knows the identity of the driver or has additional information about the incident to call them at 763-531-1220. 

OTHER NEWS: DVS services limited, offices to close ahead of MNDRIVE computer system launch

OTHER NEWS: Secretary of State says DOJ can't come into Minneapolis polling places without invitation

OTHER NEWS: Grow with KARE: Catch up on fall chores with window of warm weather!