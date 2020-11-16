Drunk driver who crashed into Starbucks gets 2 months in jail

Two people were seriously injured when 45-year-old Ihar Daniliuk drove his SUV into an outdoor patio.

EAGAN, Minn. — A man who was drunk when he crashed his SUV into two people sitting on a Starbucks patio, leaving them with broken bones and other serious injuries, has been sentenced in Dakota County to two months in jail.

Ihar Daniliuk pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation in the August 2019 crash outside the coffee shop in Eagan. A West St. Paul man suffered a spinal fracture, broken ribs, a broken leg and dislocated hip, while a woman from Eagan suffered a broken leg and needed stitches to close her wounds.

The 45-year-old Daniliuk was also ordered to serve two years of probation.