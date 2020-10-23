Duluth police announce arrests in major Minnesota drug bust

The operation resulted in 35 people arrested and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine, heroine and cocaine.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department announced the arrest of several gang members, including the alleged leader Thursday.

The arrests are the result of a widespread regional drug trafficking operation that is believed to be led by Ricky Antoinne Osborne.

"Like I was saying, this is the biggest case we have ever done," said Lt. Jeffrey Kazel of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. "Logistically, it has been a huge project to get where we are at. Just the sheer numbers of the people were are dealing with."

"It's very positive news. At least the head in this area for the Black P. Stone Nation," said Capt. Vincent Scheckel of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

A gang that distributes drugs across the region, Black P. Stone Nation, has a broad influence.

"People throughout the area, everywhere from Chicago, to Minneapolis to Duluth, even further south, the Atlanta area," Scheckel said.

Ricky Osborne of Rochester is the gang's alleged leader and is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated controlled substance crime and three counts of aiding and abetting.

"Drug trafficking has been a problem in Rochester for many, many years. I've been in Rochester now since 1990 and there's always a different group it seems," Scheckel said.

Operation West Side Moes, as it was called, started in December, but was interrupted by the pandemic. It required a lot of undercover work from dozens of law enforcement organizations.

"They had controlled buys of controlled substances. They had physical surveillance of drug dealing," said St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin. "People need to understand how much work goes into this. Probably most significant in this case is that we used court ordered interception of electronic communication. Court ordered."

The presence of fentanyl in the drugs seized was also a cause for concern.

"Wherever they can make their money," Scheckel said. "It's all about the money."

The Duluth police chief said that while they cannot "arrest their way out of the drug problem," Thursday's arrest did dismantle a significant drug trafficking organization.