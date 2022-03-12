Duluth teen arrested on murder charges

The 14-year-old boy is charged with second-degree murder after police say a 19-year-old family member of his was found dead.

DULUTH, Minn. — A teen in Duluth is facing murder charges after police say a family member of his was found dead on Friday night.

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers were called at about 6:45 p.m. to a home on the 1700 block of E. Superior Street for a disturbance report about a male family member being assaulted. Once there, officers spoke to the man and determined that there was no assault and left.

Later that night, officers were called to the same home for a medical emergency and they found an unresponsive and injured 19-year-old woman after they arrived, officials say. Medical first responders soon pronounced her dead at the scene.

After an initial investigation, police determined that a 14-year-old boy was involved and took him into custody. Duluth police say following a search warrant and further investigation, the teen was taken to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center and is awaiting formal charges from the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

Police added that they are not releasing the victim's name or any further information about the active and ongoing case.

