Dunn County Sheriff investigating after 4 found dead in abandoned truck

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating after four individuals were found dead inside an abandoned black SUV in Sheridan Township, Wisconsin.

Authorities say the vehicle was found within a cornfield alongside a rural road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victims - none of whom have been identified - are not believed to bare any connection to the local area.

The sheriff's office says a second black SUV may be involved, and is urging the public to contact them with any information pertaining to the incident at 715-232-1348.

Law enforcement is encouraging anyone who may have seen a black SUV with Minnesota license plates in the area to also come forward.

The sheriff's office does not believe the general public to be in danger.