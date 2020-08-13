Extra DWI enforcement on roads over the next 3 weeks across the state

According to officials, 89 deaths were linked to impaired drivers on the roadways in 2019, and more than 3,000 DWI arrests.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) will announce extra DWI enforcement and awareness on Minnesota roads starting Friday, Aug. 14 and running through Sept. 7.

"There is no excuse to wind up in the backseat of a squad car, an ambulance or even a hearse," said Mike Hanson, Director for the state's Office of Traffic Safety.

Officers say these staggering statistics really shouldn't be the case if people do what they know is the right thing to do.

"It takes good, smart decision-making in order to prevent these tragedies from happening," said Hanson.

For the next three weeks, the state's Office of Traffic Safety is partnering up with over 300 law enforcement agencies, as we inch closer to the Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, to crackdown on impaired drivers.

"The thing with the labor day weekend is that ranks number three in the number of DWI arrests per hour following only Halloween and the Fourth of July," said Hanson.

For Dakota County deputy Jon Grimes, who knows firsthand what it's like to show up to the scene of a deadly accident like the one he witnessed on the night of Feb. 14, which left one woman dead and one man injured. He says it's the mental toll these sorts of calls have, which is impossible to prepare for.

"These two were less than a mile away from their home," said Grimes.

He went on to say, "I will never forget this night, I will never forget the cries for help and I'll never forget the helpless feeling of having to walk away from this woman."

Officials say the message behind the stricter enforcement isn't to instill fear, but more so to educate and to make sure people have a plan to survive.

"If you are out on the lake, if you're celebrating the end of summer, make sure you do it responsibly. Find a sober ride, use ride share, call a friend, even stay at a friend's house," said Lt. Gordon Shank, with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Officials say the number of DWI arrests actually declined since many bars were closed earlier in the year do to the pandemic, but since then, things have changed.