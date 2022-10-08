Eagan man sentenced to probation for involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection

A judge also ordered Frank Bratjan, Jr. to pay a $1,500 fine, $500 restitution and to complete 60 hours of community service as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty in federal court to charges relating to the U.S. Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to six months of probation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A district court judge also ordered Frank Bratjan, Jr. to pay a $1,500 fine, $500 restitution and to complete 60 hours of community service.

The Eagan man was initially charged with four federal criminal counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Bratjan, Jr. agreed to plead guilty to the fourth charge, as part of a deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia.

Background



A sworn affidavit filed June 9, 2022 by a member of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force in Minnesota says the bureau was tipped off about Bratjan's alleged behavior in late January 2021 by a source who said they believed "an individual named Joe" had been involved in the Capitol riot. The source told agents "Joe" took a selfie after breaking into the Capitol and subsequently texted it to his mother.

The tipster went on to say "Joe" previously lived with his father in Syracuse, New York, alleging he moved in with his mother in Minnesota when officials started to investigate the events of that day. According to court documents, the source provided the FBI with Bratjan's mother's last name and told authorities Bratjan worked at a post office in the Minneapolis area.

Court records say the FBI was able to determine Bratjan's identity after discovering he had a Minnesota driver's license registered to his mother's address, and confirmed Bratjan had previously lived in Syracuse. Authorities say a U.S. Postal Inspector also confirmed Bratjan was an employee at the Eagan office.

Further investigation revealed three separate tips regarding Bratjan's involvement had already been submitted to the FBI. The first three tipsters alleged Bratjan posted his own account and images of the event on social media, which were later deleted, and additionally, discussed the events of that day to others in person.

The FBI says agents were able to identify Bratjan after comparing photos of him on social media to video and photo content captured from inside the Capitol during the riot.

According to the FBI's statement, officials believe Bratjan was inside the Capitol for about a half hour.

Eight other Minnesotans were also charged in connection with the Capitol assault, with counts ranging from disorderly conduct to assault on a police officer.

