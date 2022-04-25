One in custody following Sunday night standoff in Eagan

Police tell KARE 11 officers were originally called to the 3500 block of Blue Jay Way for a report of shots fired.

EAGAN, Minn. — A man is in police custody after a standoff in Eagan on Sunday night.

According to Sergeant Moseng with Eagan Police, officers were called to the 3500 black of Blue Jay Way just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

Police were able to locate the source of the shots, and made contact with a man who then refused to leave his home.

A standoff ensued at the home near the area of Blue Jay Way and Duckwood Drive.

Sgt. Moseng told KARE 11 that Eagan SWAT was able to take the suspect into custody around 11:30 p.m.

Officials also say that no one was injured during this incident.

The suspect's name has not been released, and no other details have been made available at this time.

