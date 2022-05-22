Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating the man’s death as the city's 35th homicide this year.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man has died after being shot in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North just before 2:20 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

The identity of the victim, believed to be in his 30s, and his official nature and cause of death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

Minneapolis police are investigating the man’s death as the city's 35th homicide this year.

If you have any information about the incident, MPD is asking you to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477, or visit the website to submit an anonymous tip.

