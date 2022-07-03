Multiple people shot outside of East High School in Des Moines, police say

Des Moines Public Schools said the high school was temporarily locked down, but students were later dismissed on time.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple people were shot outside East High School in Des Moines Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Des Moines Police Department.

The Des Moines Fire Department is also at the scene.

DMPD said the shooting happened around 2:48 p.m. The three victims are "apparent teens", according to police, and multiple suspects were detained.

The victims are in critical condition.

Police did not confirm if anyone involved was a student at East.

"Unfortunately what happened here today is just another pointless tragedy in our community, people using firearms to settle their differences," Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert said.

E. 14th St southbound is currently closed at E University Ave.

Just spoke to this mother who is still waiting for her two sons inside East High School. She says the school didn’t alert her what happened. She found out from the news and another parent. She says the gun violence has to stop. @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/oDkoRnRX6Q — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 7, 2022

Multiple shooting victims outside East High School in Des Moines. We’re working to learn more. @weareiowa5news https://t.co/hKHv5R21Qn — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 7, 2022

Police tape around East High School right now. Several Des Moines police officers and vehicles outside right now. Waiting to get more information from Des Moines police. @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/2vcsqjW5f3 — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 7, 2022

