Lakeville Police need your help to find the suspect of a violent Saturday morning assault

Police say a woman was lured into the woods at East Lake Community Park by a man dressed in all black.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Police said a woman was violently assaulted by a man in a Lakeville Park Saturday morning, and are asking the public for help in identifying the man.

In a press release, police said a woman in her 40s was at East Lake Community Park at 16700 Pilot Knob Road around 11 a.m. on Saturday, when a man approached her saying that someone had fallen and needed help.

The man lured her into a secluded wooded area of the park, where police said he then attacked her.

The woman was able to escape her assailant, ran from the area and was able to find help. She was taken to Ridges Hospital, and her injuries were evaluated.

Police describe the man as a person of unknown race wearing a black stocking cap, black COVID-style facemask, sunglasses, a black jacket and black leather gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Frame by either calling 952-224-6732 or emailing at sframe@lakevillemn.gov.

Until the suspect has been identified, the police advise everyone to be cautious at East Lake Community Park.

Officers say:

Do not use the park alone.

Let a family member know where you will be and when you plan on returning home.

Bring your cellphone with you.

Report any suspicious activity or behavior immediately by calling 911

The Lakeville Police Department has called for additional staffing and patrols in the surrounding area. The assault remains under investigation at this time.

