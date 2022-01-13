Edina attempted carjacking thwarted by business owner

Police say the incident happened in broad daylight in front of a daycare center as the victim got out to pick up her child.

EDINA, Minn. — Police are looking for suspects after an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of an Edina daycare center Wednesday.

Authorities confirm the incident, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in front of Kiddie Academy on the 7700 block of Computer Avenue. The victim was getting out of her vehicle to pick up her child when an SUV pulled up and a man jumped out, demanding her keys.

Witnesses told police she handed them over, asked to retrieve her purse and then ran for a nearby business. At that point a second man jumped from the suspect vehicle, giving chase and and demanding her purse.

Edina police say the owner of Kiddie Academy realized what was happening, jumped into action and chased the second man back to the suspect vehicle, which sped off. That vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse, was later recovered in St. Louis Park. Investigators determined it was stolen in another carjacking in Richfield earlier in the day.

At approximately 4:09 p.m. Jan. 12 at a business in the 7700 block of Computer Avenue, an attempted carjacking was reported. Edina Police are actively investigating this incident and gathering video evidence from the area. https://t.co/MFim9c0HYV pic.twitter.com/Eq0b1fLBW5 — Edina Police Dept (@EdinaPolice) January 13, 2022

Police say no one was injured in the incident, and that no weapon was used or implied. Anyone with information on the incident or suspects responsible are asked to contact Edina police.

The incident is just the latest in a rash of carjacking attempts taking place across the Twin Cities. Police are reminding residents to be on alert and aware of their surroundings, and urge them to call 911 if they observe suspicious activity.

