Edina city leaders to talk more about crime next week

Due to the high interest from residents, the City of Edina has scheduled two meetings on Monday Dec. 20 to discuss crime and public safety.

EDINA, Minn — The City of Edina is planning another meeting on public safety following a huge crowd Wednesday night attending a discussion on recent car thefts, home invasions and other crimes in the metro area.

The Edina Police Department says car thefts and thefts from autos are on the rise in Edina and across the metro. Edina police are also investigating an attempted carjacking on Dec. 9. Police say they have increased patrols in neighborhoods where these crimes were reported.

Edina city leaders have scheduled two meetings on Monday Dec. 20: noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. at Edina City Hall.

