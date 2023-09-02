Edina school locked down following failed carjacking attempt

Police say five teens are in custody after the incident, which took place just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of 70th St. and Antrim Road.

Edina police say five teens are in custody following a failed armed carjacking near Valley View Middle School Wednesday morning.

Authorities shared a news release indicating the incident took place just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of 70th St. and Antrim Road. Police say the intended victim of the armed carjacking was able to drive away while a group of suspects fled on foot. Valley View Middle School was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to the proximity of the incident.

About five minutes after the crime was reported officers noticed five young people standing on a sidewalk along Valley View Road and took them into custody without incident.

"The people of concern have been apprehended and never attempted to enter the school," the school district wrote in a message home to families regarding what unfolded. "There was never a direct threat to VVMS. The EPD issued the lockdown in an abundance of caution because of concerning activities in the VV neighborhood."

Edina police are assuring neighborhood residents that there is no continuing threat to the public. The attempted carjacking remains under investigation.

