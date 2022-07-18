Edina Schools 'saddened and deeply disappointed' as hateful messages are left on tennis courts

The district says the comments have been removed and a police report has been filed.

EDINA, Minn. — Edina Public Schools officials said they are "saddened and deeply disappointed" after learning about hateful messages left on the tennis courts at the district's Kuhlman Stadium.

The messages included "anti-Asian, anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ writings," according to the district.

"We are saddened and deeply disappointed to learn that this has taken place within our community and on our property. Edina Public Schools does not tolerate behaviors and actions that target members of protected class groups," the district said in a statement. "The messages expressed do not reflect our school district nor the values we uphold."

According to the statement, the messages have been removed and the school district has filed a police report.

It's not the first time Edina schools have had to confront racism in recent months. In March, Edina High School said it took action after a video was shared on social media showing several students mocking Asian accents and another student doing a Nazi salute.

Edina Public Schools said the district is working with the city of Edina and other groups to host "One Town, One Family" community meetings this fall, focused on ensuring an inclusive and welcoming community.

