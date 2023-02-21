Ellsworth H.S. band teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student

A letter to school district families from the superintendent details how the suspect was arrested at Ellsworth Sr. H.S. and placed on unpaid leave.

ELLSWORTH, Wis. — A band instructor is facing criminal charges after being arrested Monday at Ellsworth Senior High School for allegedly having sex with a student.

Ellsworth Community Schools Superintendent Barry Cain sent a message home to district families, informing them of the arrest and the accusations against the male staff member.

Cain says the teacher was taken into custody following a complaint late in the school day Monday. An investigation of that complaint led police to arrest the suspect on pending charges of having sex with a student over the age of 16 and sexual assault of a student by school staff.

"School District staff will be continuing to work throughout the coming days to meet the needs of our students, families, and staff," Cain's message read.

The band instructor, who was immediately placed on unpaid leave, has not been officially charged in the case. KARE 11 does not identify suspects until they have been officially charged.

Watch more local news: