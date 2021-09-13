x
Crime

Militia leader faces sentencing for Minnesota mosque bombing

The leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group is scheduled to be sentenced Monday on several civil rights and hate crimes.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by The Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill., shows Michael Hari, a militia leader convicted of master­minding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque, Hari is now known by her transgender identity, Emily Claire Hari. Hari, the leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group who authorities say masterminded the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque is to be sentenced Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Emily Claire Hari, who was previously known as Michael Hari and recently said she is transgender, faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison for the attack on Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center. (Ford County Sheriff's Office via AP File)

MINNEAPOLIS — The leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group who authorities say was the mastermind behind the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque is scheduled to be sentenced Monday on several civil rights and hate crimes for an attack that left a community terrified. 

Emily Claire Hari, who was previously known as Michael Hari and recently said she is transgender, faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison for the attack on Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. 

While defense attorneys are asking for the minimum, prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for Hari, saying she hasn't taken responsibility for the attack.

Hari was found guilty on five counts in 2020. They include damaging property because of its religious character, forcibly obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs, conspiracy to commit felonies with fire and explosives, using a destructive device in a crime of violence, and possessing an unregistered destructive device.

On Aug. 5, 2017, a pipe bomb exploded in the imam’s office as worshippers gathered for early morning prayers. No one was hurt in the explosion, though community members where shaken by the incident. 

