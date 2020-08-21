Two employees in their 70s assaulted in St. Cloud pawn shop robbery

Police say the suspects ran away on foot after the robbery. The employees were both injured.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Authorities say two pawn shop employees in their 70s were assaulted when their store was robbed in the middle of the day.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to a report of a robbery just before noon on Friday at the Security Coin and Pawn Shop.

Officers determined that three men had entered the store, but one of them left while the other two each grabbed an employee and punched them in the face. Police believe the two suspects then jumped over the counter and entered the case where the jewelry was displayed, stealing a number of items.

Police say the suspects ran east down the alley, just to the north of the store. They have not been located.

The two employees, a 75-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man, were both injured and had to be brought to the hospital by ambulance. None of their injuries were life threatening, according to police. They are both from Albany.

The St. Cloud Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 320-251-1200.

